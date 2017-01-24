Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:33 pm GMT+8

Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

Tuesday January 24, 2017
09:49 AM GMT+8

Prosecutors say the rapper was arrested at his home on December 15 after police found him in possession of a Mini Draco AR-15 assault weapon and a Glock handgun. — AFP picProsecutors say the rapper was arrested at his home on December 15 after police found him in possession of a Mini Draco AR-15 assault weapon and a Glock handgun. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Rapper Soulja Boy was charged yesterday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was also charged with being in possession of a firearm while on probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces up to four years in prison if convicted on all of the charges at trial.

Prosecutors say Way was arrested at his home on December 15 after police found him in possession of a Mini Draco AR-15 assault weapon and a Glock handgun.

One of the firearms had been stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle, the district attorney’s office said. — Reuters

