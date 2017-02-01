Rapper/producer Missy Elliott back on the scene in 2017

US singer Missy Elliott. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — With a new video in her signature eclectic style, and a trailer for a documentary about her pioneering work in the music world, Missy Elliott is poised for a return.

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott (born July 1, 1971) is an iconoclastic American rapper, dancer, and record producer.

Reaffirming her bold and innovative style, she recently released the track I’m Better with guest vocals by Lamb.

The video features her habitual elaborate, surprising, pseudo-futuristic aesthetic, this time a mix of human marionettes, laser lights, silver exercise balls, underwater ballet, wigs, feather-shouldered jackets and hypnotic choreography, all set to a dystopian pluck of keys.

The avant-garde hair and makeup matches the setting and sound.

Released in tandem is a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary about her journey.

Slated for this year, a specific release date has not yet been revealed. Musicians and collaborators like Pharrell Williams and Busta Rhymes discuss — and praise — Missy’s boundary-breaking creativity.

“It’s never just making a hot record,” Missy says of her professional mission.

“I can do that in my sleep.”

Missy Elliott is known for her range, from synth-laced to jubilant funk, as well as her trippy, colourful videos — her signature since she launched her solo career in 1997.

Her debut album Supa Dupa Fly debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, the highest-charting debut for a female rapper at the time.

Her music career commenced with all-female R&B group Sista in the early 1990s; she later became a member of the Swing Mob collective along with childhood friend and longtime collaborator Timbaland.

She has written and produced tracks for other iconic acts including Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, Ginuwine, and TLC. Elliott’s prolific output at the turn of the early 2000s included a succession of well-received albums: Da Real World (1999), Miss E... So Addictive (2001), Under Construction (2002), This Is Not a Test! (2003) and 2005’s The Cookbook.

She has won five Grammy Awards.

Although Elliott hasn’t released a studio album in over a decade (she was diagnosed in 2008 with Graves, an autoimmune disease which affects the thyroid), she has made notable pop cultural appearances including a 2015 performance at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show with Katy Perry, a collaborative song and music video with Pharrell, and a cameo in the Marc Jacobs Fall ‘16 campaign video directed by Hype Williams.

Follow her updates here: http://www.missy-elliott.com/ . — AFP-Relaxnews