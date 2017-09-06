Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Rami Malek is pure Freddie Mercury in first photo from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

The photo shows Malek donning Mercury’s signature white tank top and moustache while striking a signature pose. — Reuters picThe photo shows Malek donning Mercury’s signature white tank top and moustache while striking a signature pose. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Here’s your first look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the Bryan Singer-directed film Bohemian Rhapsody.

The photo of Malek as Mercury was released yesterday, to coincide with what would have been the singer’s 71st birthday.

It shows Malek donning Mercury’s signature white tank top and moustache while striking a signature pose.

The film Bohemian Rhapsody will chronicle iconic band Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS.

It is slated for a December 25, 2018 release.

