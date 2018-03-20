Raja Ilya’s Marvel audition falls through, but Hollywood dream not over

After two weeks of auditioning for a Marvel superhero film in Los Angeles, actress Raja Ilya says she has decided to forgo the opportunity.

The 32-year-old Soulmate Hingga Jannah actress said the conditions set out by the studio was not a good fit for her.

“I’ve accepted this open-heartedly despite having to let go of something so big but I don’t think it’s right for me — I can't comment further and I hope everyone understands,” she told Berita Harian.

“People can make whatever assumptions but this decision was made for my own good and future career.”

The actress, whose real name is Raja Ramilah Begum Raja Mohamad, spent two weeks in the United States after preparing for the role for three months; this included a rigorous workout regime.

Although her Marvel aspirations did not materialise, the Appalam actress said she received an offer from another Hollywood production company.

“I’m very excited to share but I’ve signed a non-disclosure agreement and was asked to keep mum,” she said.

“I ask all my fans to pray for the best. I promise I’ll share more details when the time is right.”

Raja Ilya is back in Malaysia to film drama series Syurgaku Tak Sempurna 2 as well as two movies.

“Once we wrap up filming here, I will fly back to the US to start on the new project.

“The production company has agreed to wait for me,” she said.

Raja Ilya said her experience in the US was an eye-opening one, especially during several auditions.

“I’m lucky that I got to meet so many directors, actors and movie producers who are highly committed to their work and who generously shared their experiences with me.

“Not to mention, I got to attend the Academy Awards’ after party,” she added.