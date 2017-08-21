Rain, T-ara, B.A.P and more to perform in Penang

Rain, B.A.P, T-ara, Kim Joong-kook, and Haha will headline K-Pop Music Wave 2017 in November. — TheHive.Asia picGEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — Looks like Kang Gary and Jessica Jung are not the only K-pop idols coming to Penang this year; more big names will be hitting Malaysia’s northern shore this November!

The people behind KPOP Sensation 2017 is set to bring a line-up of K-pop superstars like you’ve never seen before, and they include Rain, B.A.P, T-ara, Kim Joong-kook, and Haha.

Brought to you by Golden Warriors and Galaxy Group, the festival which is dubbed as K-Pop Music Wave 2017 will take place on November 25, 2017.

The venue for the festival is yet to be finalised but prior to the festival, Qri of T-ara will be coming on September 2, for the K-Pop Music Wave press conference at MMall Times Square, Penang.

Before K-Pop Music Wave 2017, Kang Gary and Jessica Jung will come to Penang on September 16 for the KPOP Sensation 2017.

Early bird tickets will be released during the launch of K-Pop Music Wave 2017 at the press conference.

Stay tuned for more details! — TheHive.Asia