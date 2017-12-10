Rain regrets not giving Tae-hee an extravagant wedding

Rain and Kim Tae-hee had a simple wedding back in January. — Picture via FacebookSEOUL, Dec 10 — In a recent episode of Carefree Travelers, the Korean star talked about his married life and how he regrets not having an extravagant ceremony.

According to media reports, Rain and actress Kim Tae-hee’s low-key wedding in January of this year only cost two million won (RM7,500).

He also revealed that it was Kim who wanted a simple wedding, adding that the couple did not even hire professional photographers. Instead, guests acted as photographers for the happy couple.

Despite his simple wedding, Rain shared that Kim was the centre of his life and that their married life was simply full of bliss.

To add to their joy, they are now proud parents of a baby girl who was born on October 25.