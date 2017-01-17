Rain confirms impending nuptials to Kim Tae-hee

Rain and his actress girlfriend Kim Tae-hee have been dating since 2012. — Picture via InstagramSEOUL, Jan 17 — This morning, multiple K-entertainment sites broke the news that Rain and longtime girlfriend and actress, Kim Tae-hee, will be getting married on Thursday at a Catholic church in Seoul.

Now, the 34-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to dedicate a handwritten letter to fans confirming his impending nuptials to the woman who he says has stuck by him through thick and thin.

Although he did not confirm this morning’s reports, there are hints that the wedding is imminent because Rain writes that it will take place at “a time of unrest and economic difficulty for the country.”

고맙습니다... A photo posted by RAIN♥ (@rain_oppa) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

The following is the message in full as translated by AllKpop.com:

Hello... It’s a cold winter, but I trust you’re all healthy?

This is Jung Ji-hoon.

All of a sudden, it’s been 16 whole years since I debuted. My fans who have been with me all this time, you’ve also grown into beautiful women, or even into respectable mothers to your own children.

I also hope to become a respectable husband and man, as the head of a new family. She has been protecting me by my side indefinitely, whether I was happy or facing difficulties, and has moved me through many things, all this time.

Now that our faith and love have grown, [we’ve] decided to form a bond.

The wedding and the time will be quiet and pious, since it is a time of unrest and economic difficulty for the country. As a result, I ask that you understand that we cannot tell you [about the ceremony].

I am very thankful for your love I received over the past 16 years.

From here on, I will do my best to show you a good side of me as a great singer and actor, with more responsibility and humility...

‘She is the best present for me.’

2017.1.17

Jung Ji-hoon.”

Rain and 36-year-old Kim met through a couple CF gig in 2012 and confirmed that they were dating in 2013.

The singer whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon was famously confined to barracks for a week in January 2013 after he was caught sneaking out to meet Kim while performing his mandatory military service.