Rain and Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in Bali (VIDEO)

The couple’s wedding pictures were leaked online last week. — Picture via FacebookDENPASAR, Jan 24 — Newlyweds Rain and Kim Tae-hee are now honeymooning in Bali.

According to The Jakarta Post, sharp-eyed bystanders caught sight of the pair after they touched down in Bali yesterday.

Numerous videos documenting the couple’s arrival at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport have been shared on social media.

23012017 Rain and Kim Tae Hee Arrived at Ngurah Rai Internation airport for their Honeymoon #Rain#KimTaeHee#Honeymoon#Bali A video posted by Desak Gede Galih Nursanti (@ecak_ayih) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:24am PST

The popular Korean idols got married on January 19 at the Gahoe-dong Cathedral in Jongjo, Seoul.

The couple reportedly only invited 100 friends and family to the private ceremony.