Rain and Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in Bali (VIDEO)

DENPASAR, Jan 24 — Newlyweds Rain and Kim Tae-hee are now honeymooning in Bali.
According to The Jakarta Post, sharp-eyed bystanders caught sight of the pair after they touched down in Bali yesterday.
Numerous videos documenting the couple’s arrival at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport have been shared on social media.
The popular Korean idols got married on January 19 at the Gahoe-dong Cathedral in Jongjo, Seoul.
The couple reportedly only invited 100 friends and family to the private ceremony.