Radiohead release new music video for ‘Lift’

The band, fronted by Thom Yorke, have released a new music video for their song Lift, which features on the album OKNOTOK.

The video shows the Creep singer taking a long ride in an elevator, discovering unexpected things at each floor.

The music video was directed by Oscar Hudson, who previously directed Radiohead’s The Numbers video and the video for Bonobo’s No Reason.

OKNOTK is a deluxe release issued to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s legendary album, OK Computer, released in 1997. In addition to the 12 tracks featured on the original album in the late 1990s, fans are also treated to B-sides and previously unheard recordings.

Watch Radiohead’s Lift music video. — AFP-Relaxnews