Radiohead announce whistle-stop US tour

Wednesday January 18, 2017
Ed O’Brien and Thom Yorke of Radiohead play at Austin City Limites, October 7, 2016. — AFP picEd O’Brien and Thom Yorke of Radiohead play at Austin City Limites, October 7, 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — Radiohead have updated their schedule for Spring 2017, and it now includes additional dates around the US from March 30 through April 21.

The English rock band will not only be performing at this year’s Coachella festival (April 14 to April 23, 2017), but will make the most of their trip over to the USA by also heading to a handful of other venues around California, followed by Seattle, New Orleans, Atlanta, Kansas City and Portland. These will be the first shows since the band wrapped up their world tour last year.

Tickets are set to go on sale on January 20, but are expected to sell out quickly. Tour details can be found here. — AFP-Relaxnews

