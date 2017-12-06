Quentin Tarantino linked with ‘Star Trek’ project

US film director Quentin Tarantino, here seen at the 2016 Lumiere Film Festival, Lyon, France. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Acclaimed auteur Quentin Tarantino once said that he would retire after directing 10 feature films. Could a new Star Trek be his final project?

Quentin Tarantino, of Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight fame, appears to be in the process of creating a new Star Trek movie that he could go on to direct.

Most commonly associated with directing his own material (that, at times, liberally pays homage to existing inspirational works), Tarantino has previously helmed episodes of CSI and ER, adapting third feature Jackie Brown from an Elmore Leonard novel, and leveraging a Roald Dahl short story for anthology film project Four Rooms.

This time, it seems that Tarantino has pitched Star Trek producer J. J. Abrams on a new idea for the franchise, with Deadline reporting that there are plans to put together a writers room who would then develop a film out of it.

Abrams, who both directed and produced 2009 reboot Star Trek and 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness, but narrowed focus to the producer’s role for Star Trek Beyond, would produce for this new project and “Tarantino might direct it,” Deadline suggests.

Commanding attention with his first feature film, 1992’s Reservoir Dogs — a heist thriller that did not show the heist — Quentin Tarantino has gone on to preside over US$1.4 billion (RM5.7 billion) of international box office revenue as well as critical acclaim, and no small amount of controversy over depictions of violence.

The eight films he has written and directed since have resulted in two Oscars and two Golden Globes, both for the Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained scripts, a Palme d’Or at Cannes and an Independent Spirit Award.

He is known for turning to iconic scenes from film history for inspiration, and to a roster of favourite actors for repeat performances in front of camera — Samuel L. Jackson, James Parks, and stuntwoman-actress Zoë Bell have appeared in half or more than half of Tarantino’s movies to date.

As a writer-director, his filmography includes blaxploitation homage Jackie Brown, revenge tales Kill Bill and Death Proof, World War II movie Inglourious Basterds, and Westerns Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

It was in the run-up to releasing The Hateful Eight that he went on the record saying that he was considering a retirement after directing 10 films.

“I like that I will leave a 10-film filmography, and so I’ve got two more to go after this. It’s not etched in stone, but that is the plan,” he had said during a panel talk at the 2014 American Film Market.

“If, later on, I come across a good movie, I won’t not do it just because I said I wouldn’t. But 10 and done, leaving them wanting more — that sounds right.” — AFP-Relaxnews