‘Queer Eye’ renewed for second season (VIDEO)

The rebooted reality show has been well-received by critics and viewers alike. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, March 27 — If you laughed until you cried as the Fab Five “saved the Sasquatch” and reached for the tissues after they helped lonely truck driver Tom reconcile with his ex-wife Abbie, get ready for more of the Fab Five.

Netflix has confirmed that Queer Eye will be getting a second season.

The rebooted reality show has been a massive hit with subscribers of the streaming service who have praised it for striking the right chord.

According to CNN, Queer Eye has been praised for “its warm and positive tone, bridge-building narratives and inspirational transformations”.

The show debuted last month with a new Fab Five in the form of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy originally ran on Bravo for five seasons, beginning July 2003, with hosts Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez.