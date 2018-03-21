Queens of the Stone Age share ‘Head Like a Haunted House’ music video

A file picture of Queens of the Stone Age performing on stage. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 21 — The American rock band has unveiled the video for Head Like a Haunted House, a track from their latest album Villains, which was released last year.

The founder and singer of Queens of the Stone Age finds himself in bed in a haunted house inhabited by playful skeletons, insects, unidentified flying objects, and other less than friendly creatures.

This animation video features Head Like a Haunted House, a track from the Villains album released in 2017.

The Queens of the Stone Age are currently on tour in the US. After a last date in Boston on May 26, the group will be playing in Gothenburg and Stockholm in Sweden, followed by Norway, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lucca and Monza in Italy, the UK, France, Spain and Portugal, with the last show scheduled for August 18 in Tokyo, Japan.

More details about the tour can be found on their website.

The band’s singer Josh Homme recently composed the soundtrack for the film In The Fade which was directed by Fatih Akin.

Check out the video for Head Like a Haunted House by Queens of the Stone Age on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews