Queens of the Stone Age have a new album on the horizon

US band Queens of the Stone Age. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, April 25 — Queens of the Stone Age, the shape-shifting alternative rock/metal band from California, have teased details of their album via their website and social media.

Queens of the Stone Age have completed their seventh studio album, according to new pictures of the band released April 23. As NME reported: “The band updated their social media accounts with a new logo and the words ‘Coming Twentyfive’.”

Frontman Josh Homme revealed that the new record wouldn’t feature any special guests as the previous album had; the 2013 release ...Like Clockwork, self-produced by the band, included a number of high-profile collaborations, from Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor to Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, from Elton John to Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys.

Since ...Like Clockwork, Josh Homme has contributed to Iggy Pop’s 2016 album Post Pop Depression and subsequent tour.

The band will tour this summer and participate in Amnesia Rockfest in Quebec, Canada (June 22-25), followed by stints in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan (throughout July), landing at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August. They’re also slated for Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017 in September. Further tour news and album details are hotly anticipated. — AFP-Relaxnews