Psychological thriller ‘Flatliners’ reincarnated (VIDEO)

Saturday September 30, 2017
09:54 AM GMT+8

Ellen Page in a scene from ‘Flatliners’. — Screengrab from YouTubeEllen Page in a scene from ‘Flatliners’. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Sony Pictures have reincarnated the film Flatliners 27 years after the original, which starred Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon.

The remake about medical students investigating the afterlife by dying and then being brought back to life now stars Ellen Page in the lead with other key roles played by Diego Luna and James Norton. Page, who attended the premiere with her girlfriend Emma Portner, talked about how the group of actors became very close by doing a medical school bootcamp and continued their bonding off-set.

Michael Douglas, who produced the original and the 2017 version, said that the latest version has its “fair share of surprises that are up there.”

Flatliners went on release in the US on September 29. — Reuters

