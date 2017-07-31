‘Princess Diaries 3’ might be coming sooner then we think

Anne Hathaway poses at the premiere of 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood May 23, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 31 — Is Princess Diaries 3 still happening? Well, the author of the series Meg Cabot has an update on the film.

It’s been 16 years since we were introduced to Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis aka the Princess of Genovia and now according to Entertainment Weekly, a script for the third film does exist.

The site quoted Cabot as confirming that a script has been written for a third film but that’s as far as things are at the moment. “So, who knows? [It] could happen, as we say.”

“I am not allowed to say. I would love to sit and talk about (it) but I can’t,” added Cabot.

“I’m not allowed. But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister... which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going.”

No official comments have been made on this new Princess Diaries film but the fact that a script exists is sure to excite fans!