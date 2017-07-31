Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Princess Diaries 3’ might be coming sooner then we think

Monday July 31, 2017
01:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patientsThe Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patients

The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!

Death toll from India’s monsoon floods climb up to 213Death toll from India’s monsoon floods climb up to 213

The Edit: James Franco unlocks something evil in ‘The Vault’The Edit: James Franco unlocks something evil in ‘The Vault’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Anne Hathaway poses at the premiere of 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood May 23, 2016. — Reuters picAnne Hathaway poses at the premiere of 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood May 23, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 31 — Is Princess Diaries 3 still happening? Well, the author of the series Meg Cabot has an update on the film.

It’s been 16 years since we were introduced to Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis aka the Princess of Genovia and now according to Entertainment Weekly, a script for the third film does exist.

The site quoted Cabot as confirming that a script has been written for a third film but that’s as far as things are at the moment. “So, who knows? [It] could happen, as we say.”

“I am not allowed to say. I would love to sit and talk about (it) but I can’t,” added Cabot. 

“I’m not allowed. But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister... which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going.”

No official comments have been made on this new Princess Diaries film but the fact that a script exists is sure to excite fans!

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline