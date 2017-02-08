Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 11:37 am GMT+8

Prince’s band ‘The Revolution’ to go on tour this spring

Wednesday February 8, 2017
09:37 AM GMT+8

American singer Prince with his group. The Revolution, in February 1985. — AFP picAmerican singer Prince with his group. The Revolution, in February 1985. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Following the death of the iconic singer, Prince’s backing band The Revolution performed a series of reunion shows back in September 2016. They have now announced a Spring 2017 tour, according to Billboard.

The Revolution will stop in four US cities:

April 23 - Chicago, IL: Metro

April 27 - Washington, DC: The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 28 - New York, NY: B.B. King’s

April 29 - Philadelphia, PA: Theatre of Living Arts

The band is composed of guitarist Wendy Melvoin, bassist Brownmark (Mark Brown), keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman, and drummer Bobby Z (Robert Rivkin), who all toured with Prince until around 1986. The band was credited on three of Prince’s hits: Purple Rain (1984), Around the World in a Day (1985), and Parade (1986.)

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 10. — AFP-Relaxnews

