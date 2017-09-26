‘Pretty Woman’ movie heads to Broadway in new musical

US actress Julia Roberts starred in the 1990 film 'Pretty Woman'. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — The 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman, originally starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, is being adapted into a musical that will hit Broadway in Fall 2018, after a spring debut in Chicago, it has been announced.

Actress Samantha Barks, known for her role as Eponine in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables will play the female lead, Vivian, and co-lead character Richard will be played by Shameless actor Steve Kazee. The musical will be directed and choreographed by the Tony-Award-winning Jerry Mitchell (La Cage aux Folles and Kinky Boots).

The new musical will feature music and lyrics by singer Bryan Adams and songwriter Jim Vallance, but no music from the movie’s original soundtrack, which includes Roy Orbison’s (Oh) Pretty Woman.

The script is from a book by screenwriter JF Lawton and the original movie’s director Garry Marshall, who passed away last year. The plot will follow that of the original movie, although a few details will be modified, such as character adjustments and plot relocations, according to an interview with Mitchell by Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

Before arriving on Broadway in Fall 2018, the musical Pretty Woman will have a March 2017 debut at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago. — AFP-Relaxnews