Predicting the 89th Oscars from the Golden Globes to the Directors Guild awards

‘La La Land’ enters the Golden Globes as a favourite, but the Oscars tend to prefer dramas over comedies and musicals. ― Summit Entertainment handout via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 ― The 89th Academy Awards, set for February 26, 2017, caps a busy season for the Hollywood awards show circuit. But if you want an insight into the Oscar’s frontrunners, take a look at who’s doing well in these more selective ceremonies ― especially those whose members will vote again in the Oscars.

Golden Globes

Predicts: Acting, Screenplay categories

January 8, 2017

Last of the big US-based critics’ choice awards, here decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, three category winners at the Globes tend to win at the industry’s own Oscars: lead actors (80% of the time over the last 15 years,) lead actresses (93%,) and supporting actors (80%.) There’s definitely something to it, and not because HFPA members also vote at the Oscars ― they don’t ― and not just because there are twice the amount of Globes for leads ― one in Drama and one in Musical and Comedy combined: Oscar wins tend to come from the Globes’ drama set.

Producers Guild of America Awards

Predicts: Best Picture

January 28, 2017

The Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards might be more glamorous, but the PGAs give a better early indicator of the Oscars’ biggest win: Best Picture. That statuette is received by a film’s producers and the PGA’s choice has aligned with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscar pick 70% of the time. Most recently, the Guild went eight years on the trot before Spotlight broke its stride in 2016. Only the Directors Guild has done better.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Predicts: Acting categories

January 29, 2017

The SAG Awards are an even stronger pointer towards the Oscars’ acting award outcomes than the Globes. Over the past 7 years (a span that excludes confusion over Kate Winslet’s role in The Reader,) 89% of acting wins at the SAGs have become Oscar wins. Crucially, the SAGs are voted for by members of the movie industry, making them more similar to the Oscars than the Globes are. Little surprise, then, should SAG members plump for the same candidates in the Academy vote.

Annie Awards

Predicts: Animation categories

February 4, 2017

After the Oscars introduced a Best Animated Feature category in 2002, the little golden statue went to the Annie’s own victor for five years straight. For the decade since, a more curious pattern has emerged: Annie Feature Film Award winners have become Oscar winners in the ceremony’s even years (2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016), with the Annie’s best short winning an Oscar in odd years (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015.)

Directors Guild of America Awards

Predicts: Best Picture, Best Director

February 4, 2017

For final confirmation of the Best Picture Oscar, look to the Directors Guild. Since 1950, the DGA winner has become the Academy’s Best Director 90% of the time, their film clinching Best Picture 80% of the time. Best Picture falls to 74% since the PGAs started in ‘89, but only on three occasions has neither a PGA nor DGA winner triumphed at the Oscars: Braveheart (1996,) Shakespeare in Love (1999) and Spotlight (2016.) ― AFP-Relaxnews