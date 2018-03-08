Pomellato recruits Jane Fonda for International Women’s Day message (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 8 — Jane Fonda has opened up about what it means to be a woman, as part of a new campaign from Italian jewellery brand Pomellato.

The Hollywood legend is one of several stars featuring in a short film unveiled today, created by Pomellato and the New York Times. Additional cast members include actress and director Anjelica Huston, fashion blogger and Pomellato ambassador Chiara Ferragni, French actress and director Aure Atika, US actress Virginia Gardner and Peruvian star Stephanie Cayo, among several others. Together, the women discuss topics such as freedom, womanhood and the changes they would like to see in the world, touching on the #MeToo movement and the dawning of “a new era.”

Pomellato took to Instagram to share a shortened version of the film, stating: “Since 1967 #Pomellato has always supported and honored womankind. This #InternationalWomensDay, #Pomellato and @nytimes collaborate to spread a message of positive female empowerment. This is the beginning of an extraordinary new era! Happy international Women’s Day!”

Fonda, who turned 80 last year, still oozes a star quality coveted by fashion and beauty brands, and Pomellato is not the only big name to work with her recently. The star took to the catwalk back in October for L’Oreal Paris’ outdoor fashion show. — AFP-Relaxnews

