Pixar’s ‘Coco’ is favourite for 2018 Annie Awards, the Oscars of animation

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Pixar’s latest animated picture leads the nominations for the 45th Annie Awards for accomplishments in animation. With 13 nominations, Coco is the favourite for this year’s awards, ahead of The Breadwinner with 10 nominations.
Currently leading the global box office with grosses of US$280 million (RM1.14 billion), Coco seems well placed to win Best Animated Feature at the 45th Annie Awards, held February 3.
The Pixar movie, set in Mexico between the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead, could follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Zootopia, which also won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.
Coco is nominated alongside The Boss Baby, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Cars 3 and Despicable Me 3. However, independent production The Breadwinner, could also steal the show at the upcoming Annies. This story of a young Afghan girl who dresses as a boy in order to work and support her family gets 10 nominations.
The movie is joined in the category for best independent animated feature by Loving Vincent and French movie The Big Bad Fox & other Tales, which gets three nominations.
The 45th Annie Awards are held February 3, 2018, a month before the Oscars, March 4.
Nominations in main categories for the 2018 Annie Awards 2018:
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Coco
Despicable Me 3
Best Animated Feature — Independent
In This Corner of the World
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Napping Princess
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Tom McGrath for The Boss Baby
Lee Unkrich for Coco
Benjamin Renner for The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Chris McKay for Lego Batman
Nora Twomey for The Breadwinner
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Big Mouth
BoJack Horseman
Rick & Morty
Robot Chicken
Samurai Jack
For the full list of nominations, visit: Annieawards.org/. — AFP-Relaxnews