‘Pitch Perfect 3’ gets an augmented reality beauty makeover

A screengrab from ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ that stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp among others.LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Pitch Perfect 3 has stormed the box office over the holiday season, but the movie is also taking on the beauty industry, thanks to a new augmented reality (AR) experience.

Developer Perfect Corp has teamed up with NBC Universal on a new AR project, available through its virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup.

The app has recreated the signature beauty looks of eight of the film’s lead characters for users to experience via instant beauty try-ons that allow them to virtually test the looks out on themselves, featuring the familiar faces of Beca, Fat Amy, Emily, Audrey, Chloe, Calamity, Lilly, and Cynthia Rose.

Developer Perfect Corp has teamed up with NBC Universal on a new ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ AR project, available through its virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup. — AFP picYouCam has also created an interactive YouCam Fun filter inspired by the movie, as well as a series of photo frames and a collage in its image perfecting app YouCam Perfect.

“Bringing signature Pitch Perfect 3 looks to life through virtual in-app try ons creates a truly immersive entertainment experience that bring the Bellas to life in a whole new way,” said Alice H. Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp.

The project is the latest in a long line of high-profile collaborations for YouCam, whose YouCam Makeup app won a Google Play “Best of 2017” award for “Most Innovative App” of the year last month.

Over the course of 2017, YouCam teamed up with several big-name beauty brands, unveiling a Halloween mobile concept for Lancôme Paris that allowed users to virtually experience a series of curated makeup looks, and taking its partnership with L’Oréal global in July, meaning beauty consumers worldwide are now able to virtually try out shades from the company’s brands.

Known for its one-touch makeovers, its patented augmented reality and artificial intelligence technology uses facial recognition, 3D renderings, skin tone analysis, and texture matching to create a digital space in which shoppers can play with different looks and share the results on social media, as well as purchasing the products in question. — AFP-Relaxnews