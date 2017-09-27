Pitbull lends private jet to cancer patients from Puerto Rico

Pitbull sent his private jet to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to the mainland United States for chemo treatment. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Pitbull has lent his private jet to cancer patients in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, loaned his plane to transport people from the Caribbean island, which has been left devastated by Hurricane Maria, to the US where they can undergo chemotherapy treatment.

He told People: “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.”

Puerto Rican Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez thanked Pitbull for his kind gesture.

In a translated Spanish tweet on Twitter, she wrote: “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”

The vast majority of island hospitals lack power in the wake of Hurricane Irma — and some have been running out of fuel to power their generators.

Several other stars have also helped out in the relief effort, including Jennifer Lopez, who has pledged US$1 million (RM4.2 million) to help victims, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.