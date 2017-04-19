Pitbull adds Malaysia date to tour

Pitbull performs in Malaysia for the second time on May 16. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Guess which two South-east Asian countries have been added to Pitbull’s Climate Change Tour? It’s Malaysia and Indonesia!

Earlier in March, the Miami rapper AKA Mr Worldwide had announced Singapore as the first South-east Asian country to be a part of his seventh global tour, which is done in support of his 10th studio album of the same name.

This will be the rapper’s second time in Malaysia after four years and his third time in Indonesia since 2011 and 2013.

The 36-year-old senor is known for his many hit songs like I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), Give Me Everything, On the Floor, Timber, Back in Time, Fireball and Greenlight.

Pitbull has also collaborated with various artistes, from fellow Latinas and Latinos, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias and Marc Anthony, to renowned pop legends like Christina Aguilera, Usher, Ke$ha and Ne-Yo.

His latest album also features tons of collaborations including Flo Rida, LunchMoney Lewis, Robin Thicke, Jason Derulo, Leona Lewis, R. Kelly, and more.

Pitbull will be hitting Indonesia first at JIExpo Hall C3, Jakarta on May 14 before heading to Malaysia’s Surf Beach in Sunway Lagoon on May 16, 2017.

Ticket prices for the Indonesian leg will cost IDR1,600,000 (RM530) for the festival pass and IDR2,200,000 for the VIP pass. The tickets can be purchased at tiket.com starting April 22 at 10am.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian ticket prices are at MYR288 for CAT 1 zone and MYR498 for the VIP zone. Tickets are already available on ticketcharge.com.my. — TheHive.Asia