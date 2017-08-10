Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Pink to release LP ‘Beautiful Trauma’ in October

Thursday August 10, 2017
05:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: You’re going to want to see this parody titled ‘The Boyega Is Mine’The Edit: You’re going to want to see this parody titled ‘The Boyega Is Mine’

The Edit: Robert Pattinson opens up about keeping his life privateThe Edit: Robert Pattinson opens up about keeping his life private

The Edit: DJ admits Swift picture ‘looks bad’The Edit: DJ admits Swift picture ‘looks bad’

The Edit: China satellite sends ‘hack-proof’ codeThe Edit: China satellite sends ‘hack-proof’ code

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pink's new single 'What About Us' is out this week. — Handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsPink's new single 'What About Us' is out this week. — Handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Pink took to Instagram this week to announce that her latest album is due out October 13, and to share the artwork for its first single.

The album will be called Beautiful Trauma, the singer revealed in a post on Instagram yesterday, also sharing artwork for the album, in which she is seen glammed up a rhinestone bustier.

“I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you,” she said in the Instagram post.

 

Earlier this week she revealed that What About Us, the album's first single, would be released today and shared the black-and-white artwork for the single.

Beautiful Trauma will be Pink's first album since 2012's The Truth About Love, and her seventh studio album overall. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline