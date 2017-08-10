Pink to release LP ‘Beautiful Trauma’ in October

Pink's new single 'What About Us' is out this week. — Handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Pink took to Instagram this week to announce that her latest album is due out October 13, and to share the artwork for its first single.

The album will be called Beautiful Trauma, the singer revealed in a post on Instagram yesterday, also sharing artwork for the album, in which she is seen glammed up a rhinestone bustier.

“I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you,” she said in the Instagram post.

Earlier this week she revealed that What About Us, the album's first single, would be released today and shared the black-and-white artwork for the single.

Beautiful Trauma will be Pink's first album since 2012's The Truth About Love, and her seventh studio album overall. — AFP-Relaxnews