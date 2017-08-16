Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Pink to get Vanguard award at MTV VMAs (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 16, 2017
NEW YORK, Aug 16 — Pop star Pink has found herself in very good company after being announced as the recipient of the 2017 Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Previous winners of the music television awards prestigious prize, which is the equivalent of a lifetime achievement honor, include Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyonce and Michael Jackson.

Pink will accept the award at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 27. — Reuters picPink will accept the award at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 27. — Reuters picMTV announced the news on August 15 two weeks ahead of the awards and said the multi-Grammy award winner was being recognised for her impact on music, pop culture and fashion.

They are also acknowledging her for her humanitarian work as a Unicef ambassador for children's nutrition worldwide and her support for human rights.

Pink will accept the award — and get to perform her latest single What About Us — at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 27. — Reuters

