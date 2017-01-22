Pink hats take over Sundance festival as Chelsea Handler leads Women’s March

Park City residents hold up their signs during the Women’s March protest at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2017. — Reuters picPARK CITY, Jan 22 — More than 2,000 people took to snow-covered streets during the Sundance Film Festival yesterday in solidarity with Women’s March demonstrations around the United States, organised to show opposition to US President Donald Trump’s agenda.

A sea of bright pink knitted hats, a symbol of the movement, stood out on the streets of Park City, Utah, as talk show host Chelsea Handler led the Women’s March there. Protesters chanted “Not My President,” “Love Trumps Hate” and “Fight Like a Girl.”

The demonstration took place during the 10-day Sundance festival for independent film, which takes over the small mountain resort town every year.

A day after the president’s inauguration, the Women’s March drew hundreds of thousands of people to the streets of Washington, across the United States and the world to voice opposition to Trump’s often angry, populist rhetoric and comments seen as demeaning to women and minorities.

Kona Burton, Maile Burton and Keilani Burton from Midway, Utah, hold their signs during a protest against new US President Donald Trump during the Sundance Film Festival, in solidarity with the Women’s March protests being held around the world, in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2017. — Reuters picMartina Costello, from Park City, said she was marching because she wanted her children to see “change is possible.”

“This gives me chills, it almost brings tears to my eyes,” she said.

Handler, who hosts her own Netflix talk show, led the rally after the march, saying the “silver lining” to Trump’s election is the movement that has risen against him.

“The groundswell that we needed before that election is happening now. There’s something happening and I feel it,” she said.

Other celebrities joining Handler included Aisha Tyler, Connie Britton and Maria Bello, who said she was inspired to march after hearing Meryl Streep deliver a scathing attack on Trump during her Golden Globes speech earlier this month. — Reuters