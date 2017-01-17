Pierce Brosnan returns to TV, 30 years after ‘Remington Steele’

'The Son', starring Pierce Brosnan, launches April 8 on AMC. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan will take a leading role in The Son, a series launching on US TV network AMC in April.

The Irish actor is making his comeback via the small screen, a medium that served to kickstart his career in the 1980s.

AMC, the network behind hit shows Mad Men and The Walking Dead, will present its latest original creation, The Son, April 8.

This western follows the birth of the USA as a global superpower through the rise and fall of a Texan family at the helm of an oil empire.

The plot of this 10-episode drama spans three generations of the family. Pierce Brosnan plays the patriarch, the charismatic Eli McCullough.

Henry Garrett, Shane Graham and Sydney Lucas also star in the show.

Pierce Brosnan has been keen to return to TV for several years.

The actor rose to fame in the 1980s thanks to his small screen role in the series Remington Steele.

From 1982 to 1987, he played a charming thief working alongside private detective Laura Holt.

The drama was canceled after five seasons at the request of the actor, who was initially forced to decline the James Bond role due to commitments to NBC.

The Irish actor made up for lost time in the 1990s, stepping into role as James Bond for four movies: Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

The star also had roles in Mrs Doubtfire, Mars Attacks!, The Thomas Crown Affair and Mamma Mia!. — AFP-Relaxnews