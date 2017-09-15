Phil Lord and Chris Miller turn to TV after being ditched from ‘Star Wars’

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are working on a new series for US TV. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 15 — The duo behind police comedies 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street have announced a new project, the first since they were fired from directing the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are developing a comedy provisionally titled We Can Do Better for ABC.

The series will follow the sometimes-challenging life of a soccer mom in her roles as parent, wife, American citizen and daughter of hardcore conservative parents.

The show will be written by Liz Cackowski, a former screenwriter on Community and Saturday Night Live who is already working with Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the series The Last Man on Earth, which has a fourth season airing from October 1 on Fox.

The pair of directors, screenwriters and producers hit the news back in June when they were fired from the Star Wars movie spin-off about Han Solo’s younger years. After more than four months of filming, the pair were removed from the project due to artistic differences. Ron Howard took over as director of the spin-off, due out in May 2018.

We Can Do Better will be their first project since their dealings with Lucasfilm. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also writing a sequel to The Lego Movie, which Mike Mitchell (Trolls) will be directing for a February 2019 release. — AFP-Relaxnews