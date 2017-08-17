Penultimate ‘Game of Thrones’ episode leaked today in HBO blunder

Screengrab from YouTube video showing a screne of 'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Episode 6. LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — HBO has confirmed yet another Game of Thrones leak today, the second in two weeks for the wildly popular series, with Season 7, Episode 6 now out in the world, four days shy of its scheduled premiere this Sunday.

The penultimate episode, titled Death Is the Enemy, was mistakenly made available by HBO España and HBO Nordic to subscribers in Spanish and Nordic territories earlier today and remained accessible on-demand for one hour before being removed — too late, however, to save the episode from being uploaded to torrent sites and shared around the internet.

Acknowledging the leak, a HBO Europe spokesperson revealed that — unlike the previous leak, which was related to a distribution partner in India — this particular blunder was internal oversight (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO Espana platforms,” the spokesperson said.

“The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognised.

“This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US.” — AFP-Relaxnews