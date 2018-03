Pentatonix is back with a new mashup (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 11 — Popular acapella group Pentatonix is new mashup video. This time it’s a mix of hot Dua Lipa hit New Rules and the classic R&B bop by Aaliyah Are You That Somebody.

Pentatonix are touring North America later in the year to support their new album. — Facebook/Pentatonix picThe group has a new album out that’s dropping April 13 titled PTX Presents: Top Pop Vol. 1 all part of their PTX Presents series.

Besides the album, the group is also touring North America through September.