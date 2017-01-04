Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:14 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Pentatonix Christmas’ tops Billboard album charts for second straight week

Wednesday January 4, 2017
09:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shopThe Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorryCharleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleepThe Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep

The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pop group Pentatonix arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2015. — Reuters picPop group Pentatonix arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 4 — US a capella group Pentatonix extended its run at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for a second week with A Pentatonix Christmas, according to Nielsen SoundScan figures for the final week of 2016 released yesterday.

The five-member group from Texas sold 101,000 units for the week and also saw its 2014 holiday release, That’s Christmas To Me, notch up another 42,000 units to take the No. 9 spot on the Billboard 200.

In a week with few new releases, Canadian rapper The Weeknd rose to second place with his album Starboy, while R&B singer Bruno Mars was at No. 3 with his latest album 24K Magic.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

On the digital songs chart, which measures online song sales, Rae Sremmurd’s viral hit Black Beatles moved back into No. 1, while Mercy, the Shawn Mendes piano ballad about heartbreak, soared 12 places to land at No.2.

British singer George Michael, who was found dead on Christmas Day, saw a surge in popularity. His 1984 hit Careless Whisper entered the digital song charts in spot 21, and other hits including Faith and Freedom found their way into the top 30. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline