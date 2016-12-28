Pentatonix celebrate Christmas by topping Billboard 200 chart

Pentatonix arrives at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 2, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 28 — Pentatonix celebrated the holidays by taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart, thanks to the a cappella group’s A Pentatonix Christmas, according to figures yesterday from Nielsen SoundScan.

The group from Texas sold 206,000 units for the week and also saw its 2014 holiday release, That’s Christmas To Me, notch up another 77,000 units to take the No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

In a week with few new releases, R&B singer Bruno Mars rose to No. 2 with his latest album 24K Magic while Canadian rapper The Weeknd held onto third place with Starboy.

The two singers also dominated the digital songs chart, which measures online song sales. The single Starboy climbed back to No. 1, while Mars’ title track 24K Magic took the No. 2 spot. — Reuters