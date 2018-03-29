Pedro Pascal joining ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Pedro Pascal made an impact in his role in 'Game of Thrones'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 29 — The star of Narcos is going to be part of Wonder Woman 2, having been offered a critical role in the superhero sequel.

Pedro Pascal broke through with his turn as Oberyn Martell in season four of Game of Thrones, then as co-star of crime thriller Narcos.

Now he is making further progress in cinema, according to Variety, courtesy of Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins who is staffing up for a November 2019 sequel.

There, he will be joining not only Gal Gadot, who returns as Diana Prince, Wonder Woman, but also Kristen Wiig, who was recently cast as supervillain Cheetah.

In fact, Wonder Woman 2 marks the second collaboration between Pascal and Jenkins, after they worked together on ABC’s 2015 TV movie Exposed.

Wonder Woman 2 is due November 1, 2019 in US theaters.

As well as Narcos, Pascal recently appeared in Yimou Zhang’s Chinese smash The Great Wall with Matt Damon, Tian Jing and Willem Dafoe, atmospheric action game Dishonored 2 alongside Rosario Dawson, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sam Rockwell, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle with Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Channing Tatum.

He can next be seen in sci-fi thriller Prospect, which made an award-winning debut at March’s SXSW 2018, crime drama If Beale Street Could Talk from Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, and July 2018’s Denzel Washington action movie The Equalizer 2:Triple Frontier, with Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam and Ben Affleck is in production for 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews