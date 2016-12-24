Pedro Almodovar: I’m still learning after decades making movies (VIDEO)

Director Pedro Almodovar (centre) poses on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film ‘Julieta’ in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 24 ― With his new movie, Julieta, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar returns to the “feminine universe” in trademark colourful fashion.

Speaking to Reuters in Beverly Hills ahead of the film's US release, the filmmaker said every movie he makes is a challenge which he undertakes with the same “passion” and “uncertainty” as when he started out directing movies 35 years ago.

Julieta is an adaptation of several Alice Munro stories about a single mother drifting into depression as she searches for her missing daughter and discovers that much about her traumatic past is not what it seems.

The film stars Emma Suarez as the older Julieta and Adriana Ugarte as the younger iteration of the character.

Almodovar also says he still plans to one day make a film in English and he already knows who he would like to work with. Julieta is released on December 21 in the United States. ― Reuters