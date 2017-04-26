Paul McCartney plans new tour leg across US

British rocker Paul McCartney. — AFP picLONDON, April 26 — Paul McCartney yesterday announced a new leg of concerts across the United States, showing no signs of slowing down as he prepares to turn 75 in June.

The former Beatle's new dates were unveiled with a promotion outside Madison Square Garden, where a troupe dressed as Britain's Beefeater royal guards appeared on a tour bus.

The rock legend will play four major arenas in the New York area in September including his first concert at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan since 2005.

He will also perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

He announced 14 shows in total starting in Miami on July 5 in the latest leg of his “One on One” tour that began a year ago.

McCartney is playing this week in Tokyo and performed for 150,000 people over two weekends in October at Desert Trip, a new festival of rock elders in California.

McCartney recently revealed that he is recording a new album with producer Greg Kurstin, best known for co-writing Adele's mega-hit Hello.

Despite his energy, he last year told Rolling Stone magazine that it would be “unimaginable — and unseemly” to keep performing at 80. — AFP-Relaxnews