Patrick Stewart reveals he initially had doubts about his role in ‘Logan’

Tuesday July 11, 2017
03:37 PM GMT+8

Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman attend news conference during Asian premiere of the X-Men series film ‘Logan’ in Taipei February 28, 2017. — Reuters picPatrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman attend news conference during Asian premiere of the X-Men series film ‘Logan’ in Taipei February 28, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 11 — Although Patrick Stewart once again did an amazing job as Professor Xavier in Logan, he reveals that he was initially a little worried that the role would typecast him due to his age.

In a recent interview with Mirror UK, Stewart confesses he feared his work as the iconic character might leave him with not much work.

“There might have been moments before Logan when I thought, ‘If I do this and I really go for it, am I only going to get cast as geriatrics from now on?’ I am not quite there yet!”

But his fears dissipated once shooting for Logan began and Stewart found that he enjoyed his role: “Will people say, ‘Oh, no, we can’t have him playing a healthy, fit individual. He is just too weak and frail and old.’ But screw it! It was so much fun

“And I enjoyed every aspect of it, particularly given that I was going to be sharing almost all of my time with Hugh [Jackman].”

