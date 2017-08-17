Patrick Dempsey, Damon Wayans Jr to star in ‘The Harry Quebert Affair’

Patrick Dempsey will play Harry Quebert, the suspect, with Damon Wayans Jr. of Big Hero 6 and New Girl as police detective Sergeant Gahalowood. — File picLOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — French literary sensation The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair is to become a TV series, with Jean-Jacques Annaud at the helm and both MGM Television and France’s TF1 backing the production.

Set in New Hampshire, in the north-east of the US, and originally written in French by Swiss novelist Joël Dicker, The Harry Quebert Affair centres on a well-known literary figure arrested for murder after a body is found buried on his property.

Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy, Bridget Jones’s Baby will play Harry Quebert, the suspect, with Damon Wayans Jr. of Big Hero 6 and New Girl as police detective Sergeant Gahalowood.

The novel is narrated from the point of view of Marcus Goldman, a younger writer who has studied under Quebert, and that role has gone to Ben Schnetzer of Pride, The Riot Club and serialised crime drama Happy Town, while Virginia Madsen (Sideways, Designated Survivor, Dune and Candyman) plays local diner owner Tamara, whose own knowledge of Quebert could prove critical to the case.

Jean-Jacques Annaud has demonstrated an affinity for literary adaptations, with seven of his thirteen feature films sourced from published works — In the Name of the Rose, Seven Years in Tibet and The Last Wolf among them.

The Harry Quebert Affair will be his first time behind the camera for a TV series, which comes from writing and production pair Lynnie Greene and Richard Levine, who previously worked together on Nip/Tuck, Scoundrels and The Interestings among others.

The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, Dicker’s first full-length novel, was published in French in 2012, winning the Académie française’s prestigious Grand Prix du Roman, before a US debut in 2014.

MGM’s TV network Epix placed a series order for the completed adaptation. — AFP-Relaxnews