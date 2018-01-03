Paris Hilton is engaged to ‘The Leftovers’ star Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton shared news of her engagement to actor Chris Zylka on Instagram. LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Trust Paris Hilton to “ring” in 2018 with a bang: A huge 20-carat stunner to be exact after the heiress revealed news of her engagement to The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka.

According to People, Zylka proposed to Hilton while they were spending the holiday weekend in Aspen, Colorado. Hilton took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news and post a snap of the sparkler.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!” she tweeted.

Hilton, 36, and Zylka, 32, have been dating ever since they connected at Art Basel in Miami over two years ago. Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis while Zylka was also previously engaged to a model.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 20-carat pear-shaped engagement ring is worth around US$2 million (RM8 million).