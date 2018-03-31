Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka say yes to a prenup

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka arrive for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles March 11, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 31 — Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka have admitted they are in the midst of hashing out a prenuptial agreement, even though Hilton is adamant they don’t need one “because we’ll be together forever.”

In a video posted by TMZ yesterday, the couple were approached, while walking through Los Angeles International Airport, by a cameraman who asked if they’ll be signing a prenup.

“Well, any gentleman [who] is about to marry a very wealthy, well-established businesswoman wouldn’t be a gentlemen to not bring up a prenup in the first place,” the 32-year-old Leftovers actor can be seen replying.

“So, yes, of course we’re going to have one.”

He added that “it was something that was supposed to stay private but it’s OK,” before the 37-year-old DJ chimed in. “We don’t need one,” she said, “because we’ll be together forever.”

When the cameraman jokingly asked Zylka, “Will you get the dogs or the cats?” Hilton once again responded, “We’re together forever.”

The happy couple got engaged over New Year’s weekend at the start of this year when Zylka got down on one knee and proposed with a 20-carat ring worth around US$2 million (RM8 million) during a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

They have previously said that they plan to tie the knot later this year.