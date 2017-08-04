Paramount sets release date for ‘Annihilation’, starring Natalie Portman

Portman will play the lead character, a biologist who is sent on a special mission into alien territory. — File picLOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Paramount has unveiled a 2018 release date for Annihilation, an adaptation of the acclaimed sci-fi novel from Jeff VanderMeer.

The film, which stars Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman, will receive a wide release on February 23, 2018 according to the studio.

Portman will play the lead character — an unnamed biologist who is sent on a special mission into alien territory — with Isaac to play her husband, who, after returning home from a similar mission, is not quite himself.

Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Gina Rodriguez round out the cast.

The film is to be helmed by Alex Garland, who directed Ex Machina and scored an Oscar nomination for its original screenplay (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews