Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Paramount sets release date for ‘Annihilation’, starring Natalie Portman

Friday August 4, 2017
07:57 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Hollywood’s feel-good returns fade with US$1.3b stock tumbleHollywood’s feel-good returns fade with US$1.3b stock tumble

Police arrest ‘Datuk Seri’, two others over RM39.60m forex scamPolice arrest ‘Datuk Seri’, two others over RM39.60m forex scam

Transfer of the century: Neymar completes €30m PSG moveTransfer of the century: Neymar completes €30m PSG move

The Edit: ‘Will & Grace’ return promises a touch of TrumpThe Edit: ‘Will & Grace’ return promises a touch of Trump

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Portman will play the lead character, a biologist who is sent on a special mission into alien territory. — File picPortman will play the lead character, a biologist who is sent on a special mission into alien territory. — File picLOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Paramount has unveiled a 2018 release date for Annihilation, an adaptation of the acclaimed sci-fi novel from Jeff VanderMeer.

The film, which stars Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman, will receive a wide release on February 23, 2018 according to the studio.

Portman will play the lead character — an unnamed biologist who is sent on a special mission into alien territory — with Isaac to play her husband, who, after returning home from a similar mission, is not quite himself.

Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Gina Rodriguez round out the cast.

The film is to be helmed by Alex Garland, who directed Ex Machina and scored an Oscar nomination for its original screenplay (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline