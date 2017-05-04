Last updated -- GMT+8

Paramore builds to album release with new single ‘Told You Do’ (VIDEO)

Thursday May 4, 2017
Paramore’s ‘After Laughter’ is out on May 12. — Handout via AFPParamore’s ‘After Laughter’ is out on May 12. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, May 4 — Pop-rock band Paramore has a new album on the way next week, and they’re building up to the release with a new track, Told You So, and a new video that finds the trio sporting matching berets.

The band revealed plans last month to release a fifth studio album, After Laughter, on May 12, accompanying the news with the release of their comeback single Hard Times. With just a week to go before the LP arrives, they’ve followed that up with the upbeat electro-pop track Told You So.

In the music video, lead singer Hayley Williams is seen singing alone in many shots. She is joined by her fellow band members Taylor York and Zac Farro making music in a moving car, the three sporting matching bright-red ensembles and berets.

The video is directed by Farro and Aaron Joseph.

After Laughter will follow up the band’s 2013 self-titled album. They’ll be touring Europe in support of the album from June 15 through mid-July, beginning with several shows in the UK and Ireland. — AFP-Relaxnews

