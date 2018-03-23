Panic! At the Disco: Album news, two songs and a video

Panic! At the Disco is releasing ‘Pray for the Wicked’ in June. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 23 — Panic! At the Disco fans got their fill on Wednesday, when the band revealed it has an album coming in June and shared its first two tracks, along with a video in which frontman Brendon Urie takes on a band of assassins.

The band’s sixth studio album, Pray For the Wicked, has a release date of June 22 and can be pre-ordered now.

That news was joined by the release of two tracks from the LP, Say Amen (Saturday Night) and (F*** A) Silver Lining, along with a video for the former track that was directed by Daniel “Cloud” Campos and Spencer Susser. The cinematic and violent clip, says the band, is part of a trilogy and serves as a prequel to This Is Gospel and Emperor’s New Clothes.

Urie, who recently performed in Kinky Boots on Broadway, said of the album, “After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA. I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I’ve experienced the last couple of years. Pray For The Wicked is my ‘thank you’ to our fans and the most fun I’ve ever had making album.”

The band will support the album with a US arena tour that kicks off on July 11 and concludes in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas on August 18. Both pre-sale and general tickets will go on sale March 30, with those who pre-order the album getting a three-hour headstart.

Get details at panicatthedisco.com. — AFP-Relaxnews