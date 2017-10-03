‘Paddington’ in pursuit of Hugh Grant in new movie trailer (VIDEO)

The famous Paddington cartoon bear in the red hat is back in 'Paddington 2'. — File picLONDON, Oct 3 — The marmalade-loving bear stars in a freshly unveiled trailer for his second big-screen adventure, out January 12 in the US. Hugh Grant joins the cast as a thief who gives Paddington and his adoptive family, the Browns, the runaround in this latest family movie.

Three years after the first Paddington movie — which told the story of the stowaway bear's arrival in London from Peru — Paddington is set to return to cinemas for a second adventure.

Now living in the British capital with the Browns, the lovable bear finds the perfect gift for his aunt Lucy’s 100 birthday — a rare book about London. Paddington takes all kinds of jobs in order to buy the book.

However, the tome is suddenly stolen and it's up to Paddington and the Browns to apprehend the thief.

Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins return for the Paddington sequel to help their furry friend get his precious book back. Ben Whishaw (Spectre) also returns as the voice of Paddington Bear.

Brendan Gleeson and Hugh Grant join the cast for Paddington 2. Hugh Grant — last seen in 2016's Florence Foster Jenkins — plays Phoenix Buchanan, a thief and master of disguise.

Paddington 2 is out November 10 in the UK and January 12 in the USA. — AFP-Relaxnews