Owen Wilson and Ed Helms are on a mission to find their ‘Father Figures’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Warner Bros has released a new trailer for upcoming comedy Father Figures that stars Owen Wilson and Ed Helms.

Kyle (Wilson) and Peter Reynolds (Helms) decide to embark on a journey in search of their dad after finding out that their mother Helen (Glenn Close) may have lied about his identity — as she herself isn’t sure about who their dad actually is!

Among the potential dad candidates include J.K. Simmons, Christopher Walken, Ving Rhames, and Terry Bradshaw (as himself).

The synopsis of the film reads: “Wilson and Helms are Kyle and Peter Reynolds, brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out together to find their real father, and end up learning more about their mother than they probably ever wanted to know.”

Father Figures is set for release on December 22.

A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Father Figures’ that stars Owen Wilson and Ed Helms among others.