Over four billion YouTube views and counting for ‘Despacito’ in 2017 (VIDEO)

‘Despacito’ is the first video to sail past four billion views, finishing top of the list of most-viewed music videos of 2017 on YouTube. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — One video broke all the records on YouTube in 2017. Despacito, the music video for the hit song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, is the first video to sail past four billion views, finishing top of the list of most-viewed music videos of 2017 on YouTube and way ahead of its closest competitors. In second place, Ed Sheeran notches up an impressive 2.8 billion views for Shape of You. In third place, the video for Mi Gente by J Balvin and Willy William gets 1.3 billion views.

Excluding music videos, it is a surprising audition for Thai TV show The Mask Singer (season two) that tops this year’s list of viral videos, with more than 182 million views. It comes ahead of an impressive dance choreography to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You.

YouTube top 10 music videos of 2017 (worldwide)

1. Despacito, Luis Fonsi (feat. Daddy Yankee)

2. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

3. Mi Gente, J. Balvin, Willy William

4. Felices los 4, Maluma

5. That’s What I Like, Bruno Mars

6. Ahora Dice, Chris Jeday (feat. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel)

7. Nicky Jam, El Amante

8. Swalla, Jason Derulo (feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign)

9. I’m the One, DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne)

10. Subeme la Radio, Enrique Iglesias (feat. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox)

YouTube top 10 trending videos of 2017 (excluding music videos)

1. As Long as We Will Become The Dust — Oyster Masked, The Mask Singer 2

2. Ed Sheeran — Shape of You, Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3, Dude Perfect

4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer, America’s Got Talent 2017

5. Carpool Karaoke, Ed Sheeran

6. Lady Gaga’s Full Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, NFL

7. Inauguration Day, A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

8. History of the Entire World, I Guess, Bill Wurtz

9. In a Heartbeat, Animated short film

10. Children Interrupt BBC News Interview, BBC News — AFP-Relaxnews