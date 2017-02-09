Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 8:00 pm GMT+8

‘Out of Africa’ to be adapted for TV

Thursday February 9, 2017
05:29 PM GMT+8

The original movie was a smash hit starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. — Handout via AFPThe original movie was a smash hit starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — A small screen adaptation of Out of Africa, which originally starred Meryl Streep and Robert Redford, is in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story based on Karen Blixen’s memoir of the same name, will be developed by Harry Potter and Gravity producer David Heyman.

Susanne Bier, who directed The Night Manager, is tapped to direct.

The TV series would be based on the book which was published in 1937 and recounted the 17 years that Blixen spent in Kenya on her coffee plantation during the last decades of the British Empire.

The 1985 film was directed by Sydney Pollack, grossed more than US$128 million (RM568 million) and won seven Oscars. — AFP-Relaxnews

