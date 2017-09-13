Osman Ali says Ayda Jebat ready for more demanding roles

Director Osman Ali (far right) alongside producers from Aura White Global Sdn Bhd. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Renowned local filmmaker Osman Ali cited his faith in Ayda Jebat’s ability to take on a more demanding role as the reason behind his decision to choose the singer and actress as the lead in his upcoming romantic film, Pinjamkan Hatiku.

“I chose Ayda as the lead in this film as I have no doubt that she can handle such a ‘heavy’ role as this, having previously collaborated with her in a telemovie called Nawaitu Cinta,” he said during the press launch of Pinjamkan Hatiku OST and trailer at Red Box The Gardens, KL yesterday.

The helmer for Ombak Rindu also revealed that he feels at ease and comfortable working with Ayda as the 25-year-old actress is very committed in playing her role.

A new hero, played by Shaheizy Sam, is also being featured in the film, making it a little different than Osman’s previous romantic movies. This also marks the first time the two are working together.

“I have always wanted to work with Sam, but there seemed to be no opportunity for it, that is until Pinjamkan Hatiku. Finally, my wish for the collaboration comes true in the end,” said Osman.

He also added that Sam’s casting is made to avoid having the same male lead in all his films.

The movie, which underwent filming in four states of Malaysia and in New Zealand, will meet its nationwide audience this 30 November.

A promotional tour has also been planned by the production team starting this November 11 and 12 in Kedah, Pulau Pinang and Perak, November 18 and 19 in Terengganu and Pahang, November 25 and 26 in Melaka and Negri Sembilan, and lastly on December 2 and 3 in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Besides Ayda Jebat and Sam, the co-production between Aura White Global Sdn Bhd and Nuansa Film Sdn Bhd also stars Farid Kamil, Lia Natalia and Normah Damanhuri. — CinemaOnline