Oscars show salutes #MeToo movement, diversity in film

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek hold hands as they watch a video about diversity during the Oscars show at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 5 — Women filmmakers and artists of colour celebrated a year of diversity at the 90th Academy Awards today, saluting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and urging under-represented artists to seize the momentum.

A segment dedicated to the issues was narrated by Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra, three of the dozens of women who have accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, helping touch off the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The women described 2017, which included blockbuster and critically acclaimed films that were not centred on white men — from female-led action movie Wonder Woman to racial satire Get Out — as a move toward a more inclusive film industry.

In the Gallery

From left: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo pose with their Oscars after winning Best Sound Mixing for ‘Dunkirk’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Allison Janey accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘I, Tonya’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Sebastian Lelio accepts the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for ‘A Fantastic Woman’ (Chile) at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Sam Rockwell poses backstage after winning Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane with their Best Animated Short Film Award for ‘Dear Basketball’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson win Best Animated Film Oscar for ‘Coco’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover win the Best Visual Effects Award for the film ‘Blade Runner 2049’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Allison Janney with Best Supporting Actress Award for ‘I, Tonya’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Gary Oldman winner for Best Actor for ‘Darkest Hour’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for ‘The Shape of Water’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



From left: Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



From left: Actresses Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep react after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Frances McDormand accepts the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Get Out’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

“The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying: ‘Time’s up’,” Judd said.

Time’s Up, launched on January 1, is a legal defence fund that aims to support people reporting sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

“So we salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions of their race their genders and their ethnicities,” Hayek said.

Sciorra added: “And on this 90th anniversary evening, when the Oscars celebrates its timeless classics, we look forward as well.”

The piece also featured taped comments from actors and filmmakers such as Ava DuVernay, Mira Sorvino and Geena Davis.

Pakistani-American actor and writer Kumail Nanjiani said during his clip that producers should work with women and people of colour not only because they deserved representation but also “because you get rich.”

Hollywood has been roiled by the sexual misconduct scandal, which has led to dozens of once powerful men stepping down or being dropped from creative projects. — Reuters