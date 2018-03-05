Oscars 2018 best dressed: White-hot, red-hot and bronze (medalists)

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — After a Hollywood awards season of statement red carpets including “blackouts” at the Golden Globes and Baftas, the movie industry’s finest embraced a rainbow of colour today at the Oscars.
From classic white to fire engine red, with shades of teal, fuchsia, powder blue and lavender mixed in, here are some highlights of the style parade on Tinseltown’s biggest night:
White-hot
White is associated with the suffragette movement, and today, many of Hollywood’s top stars embraced it.
Get Out star Allison Williams was one of the first stars on the red carpet and her look was killer — a cream beaded Armani princess gown with sheer cap sleeves that earned raves in the Twitterverse.
Jane Fonda also embraced the ice princess look, looking fabulous at age 80 —in a sculpted white Balmain gown with a geometric neckline.
Laura Dern — who joined the Star Wars family last year in The Last Jedi and presented an award today — wowed red carpet watchers in a Calvin Klein gown with a large tie draped over one shoulder.
And Mary J. Blige — the first person to be nominated for acting and song writing for the same film, Mudbound — wore a white Versace gown with a glittering bodice and an asymmetrical neckline. She performed her song Mighty River during the gala.
Ladies in Red
Allison Janney — who took home the Oscar as expected for best supporting actress for her searing portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding’s mum LaVona in the biopic I, Tonya — looked ready for her close-up.
The statuesque actress was red-hot in a show-stopping fire engine red Reem Acra gown with flowing sleeves, a plunging neckline — and plenty of diamonds to fill the gap.
“This is my first time at the Oscars,” she told E! television on the red carpet. “It’s pretty overwhelming.”
Three-time winner Meryl Streep also wore red — a simple Christian Dior gown with a deep-V neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. She was again a nominee this year, for Pentagon Papers drama The Post.
Best vintage
That honour easily went to Rita Moreno, who wore the gown she wore in 1962 to accept her best supporting Oscar for her turn as Anita in West Side Story.
The 86-year-old Moreno is one of only a handful of Hollywood heavyweights with the coveted EGOT — she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in her decades-long career.
She is currently starring on the Netflix reboot of sitcom One Day at a Time.
US Olympic medallists kick back
Some of America’s top Olympians graced the red carpet, including bronze medalist figure skaters Mirai Nagasu — in an ethereal powder blue Tadashi Shoji gown — and Adam Rippon, sporting a curious black bondage-inspired harness jacket.
Skier Lindsey Vonn, who earned bronze in the downhill competition, bared some skin in a sheer black sequined lace gown with flapper fringe.
Classy with a twist
Hollywood’s men tried to look classic and make a statement at the same time.
Get Out Director Jordan Peele went for a white dinner jacket today — and the smart look paid off when he took the stage to accept the Oscar for best original screenplay.
The star of his film — Britain’s Daniel Kaluuya, also a nominee — wore a striking brown jacket with black lapels.
Chadwick Boseman, the star of the massive box office hit Black Panther, looked every bit the king of Wakanda in a long black jacket with silver embellishments.
Call Me By Your Name star and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet went for an all-white suit and the best accessory — his mum. His co-star Armie Hammer opted for a burgundy velvet tux.
And Call Me screenwriter James Ivory — who won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay — paid Chalamet the ultimate compliment by wearing a shirt with the actor’s face on it. — AFP